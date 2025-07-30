MSI's Luxurious Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Laptop Rolls Off The Lot





MSI has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport on a sleek and limited edition version of its Prestige 16 AI+ laptop. Intended to make a fashion statement, MSI says the luxury laptop features a bespoke designed inspired by the signature AMG color palette of gray, silver, and red accents, complete with laser-etched AMD Motosport branding. You could also say it's track-ready, like the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63





It's also a thin and light system, measuring just a touch over 0.70 inches thick and weighing only 3.3 pounds. And of course it sports a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis rather than plastic bits.





"The Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Edition is more than just a laptop; it’s a statement of design excellence," said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. "Like all our Business & Productivity models, it offers a thin and light design, rich connectivity, and strong security. Through this AMG collaboration, we also aim to show MSI’s commitment to delivering premium, reliable business laptops for everyone."













Beyond the Mercedes-AMG Motosport styling, the Prestige 16 AI+ is a capable laptop with premium amenities, including a Samsung-sourced 16-inch OLED display with a 3840x2400 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.





Underneath the hood, users can equip the system with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 processor ( Lunar Lake ) with a dedicated NPU delivering up to 48 TOPS of AI muscle, and an integrated Arc 140V GPU, which brings the total platform TOPS to 120.





That presumably means the top CPU option is a Core Ultra 9 288V, which is an eight-core chip with four performance cores running at 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, and four low-power efficient cores clocked at 3.3GHz to 3.7GHz. It also features 12MB of L3 cache.







MSI Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport bundle (mouse & mousepad, postcards, and laptop sleeve)





The system also supports up to 32GB of on-package memory (read: integrated onto the Lunar Lake CPU itself), dual M.2 SSD slots supporting PCIe 4.0 storage, and backlit keyboard with a Copilot key.





Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. For the I/O setup, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0), a gigabit LAN port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, and an SD card reader.













MSI also unveiled a Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop with an OLED display. The company didn't share a full spec sheet, but did say that it ups the ante with a discrete GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and MSI's exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution, "delivering performance as powerful as an AMG GT race car." Alrighty then.



