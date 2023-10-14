CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Rolls Out Z790 Max Motherboard Feature That Lets Intel CPUs Sizzle

by Matthew ConnatserSaturday, October 14, 2023, 01:38 PM EDT
MSI Z790 motherboard news
It's clear that Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs aren't far away (especially if recent retail listings are any indicator). Presumably that also means Intel's motherboard partners are readying their boards for the impending launch. This definitely seems to be the case for MSI, which recently released a BIOS update with a new feature seemingly intended for 14th Gen chips, dubbed CPU Fast Throttle Threshold. This entry simply lifts the throttling temperature, and that may give us a hint as to what we can expect with the Raptor Lake Refresh.

It's all but confirmed thanks to leaked benchmarks and retail listings that 14th Gen CPUs will feature higher clock speeds than their 13th Gen predecessors, and the Core i9-14900K will apparently clock in at 6GHz like the Core i9-13900KS. But more importantly, we can probably expect higher frequencies in multicore workloads, which requires both high-quality Raptor Lake dies as well as higher voltage, and more voltage means more power consumption. All that power eventually becomes heat, and this is where MSI's CPU Fast Throttle Threshold probably comes in.

Intel 14th Gen Core i9 news

According to leaker Kurobero, CPU Fast Throttle Threshold increases the temperature at which an Intel CPU will throttle its frequency in order to keep itself cool and undamaged. Most current gen Intel chips throttle at 100°C by default. The setting lifts that up to 115°C, which means you won't see clock speeds drop due to heat until that point. This is an improvement over the existing CPU Over Temp Protection option in MSI boards which doesn't directly raise the throttling temperature, but can push it up to 107°C.

So, if 14th Gen CPUs (particularly the 14900K) consume more power, then users would need even better cooling than they did for the 13900K. However, setting the thermal throttling point at 115°C instead of 100°C would also certainly allow for clock speeds to remain higher, for longer periods before throttling. Thermal damage could be a risk, however.

We're not sure if MSI is the only company offering this feature or if the leaker (who seemingly has a 14th Gen chip) is correct that it is limited to 14th Gen CPUs. Additionally, WCCFTech reports that MSI's Z690 motherboards are also getting this CPU Fast Throttle Threshold feature.
Tags:  MSI, (NASDAQ:INTC), z790
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment