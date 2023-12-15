MSI Revives Its Single-Fan Cyclone Series Starting With An Overclocked GeForce RTX 4060
After a family of GPUs are released, some models stay the same without much ado for the lifetime of the product. Typically, higher-end models such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 will get special treatment with unique enthusiast versions. Lower-priced GPUs are also fair game, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060.
MSI wants to keep its lineup fresh, and is giving us a special GPU with the GeForce RTX 4060 Cyclone OC. It is part of the Cyclone series, which first made a splash more than a decade ago in earlier NVIDIA GPUs. With a singular-fan design, it promises to keep the GPU cool while looking aesthetically interesting and maintaining a compact form factor.
The GeForce RTX 4060 has a TDP of 115 watts, which is diminutive compared to the earth-shaking 450 watts of the GeForce RTX 4090. Lower power usage also directly translates to being easier to cool, indicating that a single fan may be more than enough. The fan design will push the warm air in various directions, as opposed to a blower-style cooler that pushes air towards the back.
This two-slot design is small enough to fit in many small-form factor PCs, but keep in mind the airflow path to give it proper breathing room. It still packs the same 8GB of VRAM as always, but is overclocked to 2,505 MHz from the factory.
Not wanting the unique fan to steal the show, the gold backplate adds an extra level of spectacle. Keeping the theme going from the gold accents on the front area, this attractive backplate can look great in the right build scheme. It is unclear yet if this GPU will make it to the global market or just be offered regionally, however.
While gamers anxiously await NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh, GPUs such as this help to keep the GeForce RTX 4060 lineup fresh. Since the Super refresh will likely only feature higher-end GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, the GeForce RTX 4060 is a safer bet for those looking to keep budget in mind.
