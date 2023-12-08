You've Never Seen A GeForce RTX 4070 With Five Cooling Fans Until Now

If the extra fans don't excite your inner GPU enthusiast, the overall design packing loads of RGB may be something to entice you. Looking like something that would fit in New York's Time Square perfectly, the large RGB elements complement the unique design of this GeForce RTX 4070.



With smooth, curved edges topping off the unique design of this product, it will surely look as good as it cools. While some prefer minimal RGB such as in the NVIDIA Founder Edition cooler designs, we'd argue an over-the-top five-fan GPU such as this merits an equally dramatic visual design.



Since this is likely geared towards the Chinese market, buyers in other parts of the world may not see this in their local retailers anytime soon. Pushing GPU design passed the mundane and repeated iterations are still to be commended, however.