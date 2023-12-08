You've Never Seen A GeForce RTX 4070 With Five Cooling Fans Until Now
While we are in the midst of the current generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, most of the exciting hardware has already been released. As such, the RTX 40 series is easily recognizable at this point. If waiting for the GeForce RTX Super refresh has got you inpatient, however, there is a unique RTX 40 series GPU to feast your eyes upon.
No, it's not the GeForce RTX 4070 Super yet. MaxSun has unveiled its GeForce RTX 4070 MGG OC12G S0, and it is packing a whopping five (yes, FIVE!) fans to keep this GPU ice-cold. Or at least not super hot.
The GeForce RTX 4070 has a reasonable TDP power draw of 200 watts, far below the heavy-hitting GeForce RTX 4090 with a 450 watt TDP. This means that this highly efficient GPU is already straightforward to cool using traditional air coolers, so this approach is certainly a bit overkill in our estimation.
It is not all for nought, however. Overclocking enthusiasts may now have even more headroom for maxing out the potential of this AD104 GeForce RTX 4070 for sport. Along with the standard 3 fans on the bottom of the GPU, the extra 2 small fans reside in the upper portion of the housing.
While the GeForce RTX 4070 won't break any records thanks to the more powerful GeForce RTX 4090, there certainly are other benefits. More fans may not necessarily mean more noise, since one is now able to run more fans at a more quiet level and achieve a pleasant cooling equilibrium. On the flip side, smaller fans that spin rapidly can be loud little buggers.
If the extra fans don't excite your inner GPU enthusiast, the overall design packing loads of RGB may be something to entice you. Looking like something that would fit in New York's Time Square perfectly, the large RGB elements complement the unique design of this GeForce RTX 4070.
With smooth, curved edges topping off the unique design of this product, it will surely look as good as it cools. While some prefer minimal RGB such as in the NVIDIA Founder Edition cooler designs, we'd argue an over-the-top five-fan GPU such as this merits an equally dramatic visual design.
Since this is likely geared towards the Chinese market, buyers in other parts of the world may not see this in their local retailers anytime soon. Pushing GPU design passed the mundane and repeated iterations are still to be commended, however.
