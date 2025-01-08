MSI's Meg Vision X AI Gaming Desktop Packs RTX 50 Hardware And A Sweet Display

We're midway through this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and are continuing to see some cool new product releases and concepts. One that we can add to the list is MSI's Meg Vision X AI, a desktop gaming PC that is a dual CES 2025 award honoree—one for "Artificial Intelligence" and another for "Gaming & eSports" thanks to the system's built-in touch panel display.





We stopped by MSI's booth to see the desktop in person and it's pretty sweet. Billed as MSI's flagship AI gaming desktop with some fast hardware inside, it's the display on the outside that is drawing attention. It's a 13-inch "AI HMI" Full HD panel with touch support and AI integration, including Microsoft Copilot support for voice commands and some other neat tricks.





"The AI HMI also offers real-time hardware monitoring, app recognition, on-the-fly adjustments to the PC's user interface, and AI-driven temperature controls that dynamically adjust fans for optimal performance and acoustics. The display can even serve as a secondary screen, providing extra utility. Equipped with the latest Intel CPUs, built-in NPUs, and top-end NVIDIA graphics, the Vision redefines what is possible with a PC," MSI states on its CES award honoree page













It also features four DDR5 UDIMM slots, support for PCIe 5.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage, an extra onboard 8-pin PCIe power connector to help with "stable and efficient performance for high-demand GPUs," and Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity.













What about cooling? There's an AI angle to that as well (shocker, right?).







"The Silent Storm Cooling AI system introduces a revolutionary approach to thermal management, featuring a unique independent air chamber design and AI-driven intelligent fan control technology that enhances overall system cooling efficiency. Unlike traditional systems that monitor only CPU and GPU temperatures, this advanced solution also integrates SSD temperature data into its AI algorithm, dynamically adjusting fan speeds to maintain optimal thermal conditions across all components," MSI explains.



