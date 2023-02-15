MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard Pricing And High-End Features Revealed





A leaker has unveiled MSI's upcoming MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 Socket AM5 processor PC systems. Twitter’s chi11eddog shared enough to spoil any surprises, with the AMD X670E chipset motherboard photographed from multiple angles, with its carton pictured (showing specs), and an inventory system screenshot suggesting an MSRP of $339.





Seasoned PC DIYers will be aware of MSI MEG, MPG and MAG series products, representing MSI’s Enthusiast, Performance, and Attainable gaming lines, respectively. The new MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi board is in the most value-centric gamer targeted tier and will be one of the firm’s first MAG X670E motherboards. At just under $340 it is also set to become MSI’s cheapest X670E chipset offering. Moreover, it looks likely it will undercut the ASRock X670E Steel Legend and Asus X670E-Pro motherboards.









Moving along to specs and features, chi11eddog’s leak helpfully shares a rear carton image which is just clear enough to read the highlights of this design, and make out the finer technical details. This full ATX sized motherboard offers four expansion slots; one with PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 specification, two PCIe Gen 4.0 x16, and a dinky PCIe Gen 3.0 x1 slot. There are outputs for integrated graphics users with up to 4K at 120Hz support, and multi-monitor via HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB-C options.













For storage expansion, users can fill up the four M.2 slots on the motherboard. One of these offers PCIe 5.0 speeds , with the rest PCIe 4.0. Three of the four slots have MSI’s Frozr heatsinks. If you have any old SATA drives hanging around, or feel the need for HDD storage, there are four SATA ports available. For system RAM, there are four DIMM slots, ready for DDR5-6600 memory.





USB ports are important, and it is hard to have enough fast ports. MSI’s MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi offers eight rear panel ports in total; including two in Type-C form factor, one of which offers Gen 2x2 speeds (up to 20Mbps). More USB connectivity will be available to users via the onboard headers which can be attached to the front panel and other peripherals.









Other connectivity options worth a mention are the Realtek 2.5 GbE LAN port, plus AMD Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. An unspecified audio solution delivers 8-channel (7.1) audio with MSI Audio Boost tech. Last but not least, MSI boasts about the “robust power design” of this motherboard, with 14+2+1 phases and 80A power stages.





With this detailed leak, it can’t be long until an official release comes from MSI, so keep an eye open if you are looking to hop on the AMD AM5 platform in the coming months.