CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Says Hold My Beer After ASUS Unveils A 2-Year OLED Gaming Monitor Burn-In Warranty

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 06, 2024, 10:39 AM EDT
Angled render of MSI's MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming monitor on a black and smokey background.
Monitor makers are starting to catch on that when it comes to OLED displays, there's still concern among buyers about burn-in. And rightfully so, especially as it applies to gamers—persistent heads up displays (HUDs) can, in some instances, become permanently seared onto an OLED display (though there are numerous safeguards to make this less of an issue than it used to be). To help ease those concerns, both ASUS and MSI have updated their respective warranty policies to specifically include coverage against burn-in.

Yesterday we wrote about ASUS starting to update its two-year warranty policy to specifically mention coverage against burn-in on its OLED gaming monitors. Now a day later, MSI has issued a press release saying it too will cover gamers against burn-in, and for a longer period of time—MSI's warranty is for three years. Or put another way, MSI saw ASUS's announcement and said, 'Hold my beer'.

In the announcement, MSI acknowledges that OLED burn-in continues to be a "major concern" for practically everyone who is considering an OLED panel.

"In a commitment to our valued gaming community, MSI guarantees a 3-year warranty on OLED panels. Our 3-year warranty extends beyond typical coverage—it includes protection against the burn-in issue. MSI understands the importance of providing comprehensive support, ensuring our users enjoy gaming without any concerns," MSI states.

A row of angled MSI OLED gaming monitors (renders).

Like ASUS, MSI also offers a range of mechanisms to reduce the risk of burn-in, as part of what it calls MSI OLED Care 2.0. This includes things like a boundary detection (after a period of time, the display with automatically adjust the luminance of the boundary between two images, or the image and a background), taskbar detection (when it detects a task bar, it scans its shape and automatically dials down the luminance to prevent burn-in), mult-logo detection, and so forth.

As to the 3-year warranty with burn-in protection, it specifically applies to the following OLED gaming monitor models...
Most of these monitors are not readily available at places like Amazon and Best Buy, as they're relatively new additions. We've provided links to the ones we found. Also note that some of the model designations are close to their non-OLED counterparts, such as the MPG 321URX—the MPG 321UR (non-X model) features an IPS panel instead of OLED.

In any event, it's great to see monitor makers add specific burn-in protection to their warranty policies. LG also deserves kudos here, as it issued a statement in April of 2023 saying that burn-in is protected so long as the display is being used "as intended (personal PC monitor) in a residential setting," as opposed to a commercial setting such as a retail signage display.
Tags:  Asus, MSI, Monitors, OLED, warranty
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment