CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillySaturday, April 24, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 12GB Card Listed For Sale Ahead Of May Launch

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X
It is looking increasingly likely that the recent photo of a pallet of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics cards being prepped for shipment from China to United States is real. And the US is not the only place the upcoming SKU is bound for—a Polish retailer has already put up a placeholder listing for the new card.

Over at K-Com, the listing labels the card as "MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 12G GDDR6X," which is pretty much the same as the labels that are visible in the aforementioned photo. There are no accompanying press renders or actual pictures of the card in the listing, and it does not mention a price or any other details. Here's a look...

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC Listing
Click to Enlarge (Source: K-Com)

For those who are interested, the site is offering to alert users to the card's availability via email or telephone, if you want to share that information. Like every other modern GPU, however, we imagine it will sell out immediately, and then be incredibly difficult to obtain thereafter. The global shortage of silicon is just a crummy situation.

Everything we know so far about the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti comes from leaks and rumors, as NVIDIA has not said a peep about the new part yet. To that end, a recent rumor pegs the card as launching in May, priced at 7,999 Chinese Yuan.

That works out to around $1,230 in US currency, though pricing often varies by region—another rumor has the card launching at $999 in the US.
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499
  • ***NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $999 (Leaked MSRP)***
  • AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: $699
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800: $579
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: $499
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700: $479
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $399
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: $329
If it launched at that price, it would match AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT, in terms of the MSRP. Obviously street pricing will differ, because of bots, scalpers, cryptocurrency mining, and every other factor contributing to the shortage. But in terms of where the card is positioned, it seems NVIDIA is looking to steal some thunder from AMD's flagship GPU.

As for the specifications, the retail listing doubles down on previous leaks and rumors suggesting the card will arrive with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Earlier rumors pointed to the card having 20GB of memory, but it seems NVIDIA changed its mind at some point. Other rumored specs include 10,240 CUDA cores, a 1,365MHz base clock, and 1,665MHz boost clock.
Tags:  Nvidia, MSI, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3080 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment