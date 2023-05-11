MSI Gaming Laptop For $200 Off, AirPods Pro Hits New Low Price And More Must-See Deals





Do you know who pays full price for tech gear? Not us and not you either, or at least that's the case if you visit us at HotHardware regularly. We're constantly on the hunt for deals and we've found a few as we head into Mother's Day weekend. One of them is a mid-range gaming laptop that's on sale from now until Sunday, May 14, 2023.





MSI Bravo 15 pictured above. It's a 15-6-inch Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) gaming laptop that strikes a solid balance between price and features, especially now that it's $200 off its MSRP—you can snag it for $699.99 at Best Buy. That would be thepictured above. It's a 15-6-inch Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) gaming laptop that strikes a solid balance between price and features, especially now that it's $200 off its MSRP—you can snag it for





This one pairs an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor clocked at up to 4.4GHz with a Radeon RX 6500M GPU. While no longer cutting edge, it's a decent enough combo to power the 144Hz IPS display. It also features 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 512GB NVMe solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and an assortment of wired ports (1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm audio combo).









ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) fits the bill and is on sale for $1,329.99 at Amazon (save $70). If you prefer a higher-powered gaming laptop based on the latest-generation CPU and GPU hardware, we've got you covered there as well. Thefits the bill and is on sale for(save $70).





It's almost twice the price as the MSI Bravo 15 laptop, but it's also in a different class with an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX processor based on Raptor Lake teamed up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU based on Ada Lovelace.





That's a powerful combo to drive the 16-inch displays 1920x1200 (16:10 aspect ratio) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 512GB NVMe solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, G-Sync support, and a host of ports (1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, DisplayPort w/ power delivery, 1x LAN, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.5mm combo audio).













Apple's 1st Gen AirPods Pro (Renewed) are now available for the lowest price we've ever seen—$162 at Amazon (12 percent off). Yes, these are the original earbuds and not the more recent 2nd gen release. And they're renewed (read: not brand new). But there are still reasons to consider them. Switching gears away from gaming laptops,are now available for the lowest price we've ever seen—(12 percent off). Yes, these are the original earbuds and not the more recent 2nd gen release. And they're renewed (read: not brand new). But there are still reasons to consider them.





For one, this is a "Renewed Premium" product that's shipped and sold by Amazon, which means they've been certified to look and function as if they were brand new. Amazon promises at least 90 percent battery life and backs them with a one-year warranty, the same length you'd get if you bought a new set.





As for being the 1st-gen model, I'm still rocking a set and don't feel as though I'm missing out. They sound fantastic, the noise cancellation technology works great, and they're relatively comfortable (they come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicon tips).





Here are some other deals worth checking out...