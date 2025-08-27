MSI Claw Handheld Is $260 Off Plus Rare Discounts On 1st Party Nintendo Switch Games





Intrigued by the handheld gaming market? It's really taken off after Valve proved there was consumer demand with the launch of the Steam Deck, along with Nintendo's massively successful Switch lineup. Whether you're looking to jump into a PC gaming handheld or flesh out your Switch games library, now is a good time to shop as there are some significant discounts available.





MSI's Claw A1M on clearance at Best Buy for just $389.99 (save $260). It sports a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor (14C/18T, up to 4.6GHz, 18MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake. In the PC gaming space, you can scoreon clearance at Best Buy for just. It sports a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor (14C/18T, up to 4.6GHz, 18MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake.





MSI made some waves by eschewing an AMD Ryzen foundation and going with Intel instead for its first handheld, which also means leaning on an integrated Intel Arc GPU (clocked at up to 2.2GHz).





Other specs here include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), Killer Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a pair of built-in 2W speakers, a microSD card reader, a Thunderbolt 4 port (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0), and a 6-cell / 53Whr battery.





MSI's Claw A1M with a Core Ultra 7 155H processor is on sale for $524.99 at Best Buy (save $175). That's also a Meteor Lake chip, but a burlier one with a 16-core/22-thread configuration clocked at up to 4.8GHz. It also features 28MB of L3 cache and slightly faster Arc graphics (2.25GHz). If you want more firepower and have a bigger budget,processor is on sale for. That's also a Meteor Lake chip, but a burlier one with a 16-core/22-thread configuration clocked at up to 4.8GHz. It also features 28MB of L3 cache and slightly faster Arc graphics (2.25GHz).













Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. You have to add the item to your cart to see the price, but spoiler alert, it's discounted to $39.99 at Best Buy (save $20). For those of you who are already invested in Nintendo's Switch ecosystem, this is a great time to stock up on games because Best Buy is having a big sale on first-party titles. One of those is a remake of. You have to add the item to your cart to see the price, but spoiler alert, it's discounted to





Originally launched in 2004 for the GameCube, Nintendo issued a remake for the Switch in 2024 featuring revamped graphics, an updated soundtrack, and several gameplay tweaks such as updated quick-travel pipes and a Partner Right to swap characters. Even if you played the original title years ago, it's worth checking out the remake, especially now that it's on sale.





