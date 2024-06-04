MSI Shows Off Claw 8 AI Plus Handheld With Lunar Lake And A Potent Strix Point Laptop





MSI is teasing several upcoming products at Computex, one of which is a second generation Claw handheld game console based on chips featuring Intel's newly announced Lunar Lake architecture . More than just a processor swap, the next version of the Claw, which is currently dubbed Claw 8 AI+, brings a bigger 8-inch display to the handheld gaming party.









Meteor Lake wasn't specifically built for handhelds, but it's proven to be a suitable foundation all the same. The same should apply with Lunar Lake, which Intel is positioning as its flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for next generation AI PCs. According to Intel, Lunar Lake is up to 50% more power efficient. In theory, this could translate to both a performance jump and longer battery life. We'll have to wait and see.





Not a whole lot more is known about the Claw 8 AI+, though MSI did reveal at least a few details. The 8-inch FHD display, for example, will have a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also feature an additional USB-C port supporting Thunderbolt 4, increased battery capacity, a lighter charger, and "enhanced LB/RB button feedback."





There will also be a limited edition Fallout-themed variant, albeit with a smaller display.







"MSI has partnered with Bethesda to unveil the Claw x Fallout co-branded limited edition. This unique version features a 7-inch FHD display and a unique design inspired by the Fallout series’ Vaults, Pip-Boys, and robots, offering fans an immersive experience in the game's post-nuclear apocalypse atmosphere," MSI says.













We also caught a glimpse of MSI's upcoming Stealth A16 AI+ laptop at Computex. This looks to be a potent system with a 16-inch display (IPS optional) rocking a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. That's a Strix Point chip based on Zen 5.





This will also be offered with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. As for RAM and storage, MSI hasn't yet said what options will be available.











