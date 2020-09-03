MSI Announces All-New Business Laptops With 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs And Optional GTX 1650 Ti





Today, MSI hosted a virtual summit event in which it announced new business and productivity laptops with a new logo and design features while being powered by Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. At the open of the event, MSI interviewed business professionals who requested features for the world we are in today.





With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, MSI is now targeting the work-from-home movement after getting the feedback it needed. First up, MSI is has a new premium business device, the “Summit”.











They quote the device as being “the highest point or top” of the lineup, hence the “Summit” name. According to MSI, "Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity." With respect to performance we can expect, we have a chart for the four announced models:





Along with the impressive hardware, the implementation of noise and background cancellation will make Zoom meeting distractions a thing of pandemic-past. Customers can choose from either standard Iris Xe graphics or an optional GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. There are configurations with 14-inch or 15.6-inch display sizes, and up to 64GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory is supported (on 15.6-inch models). Besides the Summit, though, MSI is also announcing two other series of laptops, the Prestige and Modern series.











The Prestige lineup falls in right behind the Summit series of laptop, however it appears that the Prestige lineup will have fewer enterprise features. Looking at the specs, we see a similar setup to the Summit series:





The Prestige does have something over the Summit series, however. It appears that the Prestige 14 Evo is the only laptop in the lineup to be Intel EVO qualified. This will put it in range of the other devices that are EVO qualified











With both of these laptop models, we can expect to see a high-price to accompany the high-specifications and high-end design. To combat this, MSI also announced a lower tier of laptops, the Modern series. These laptops further pare back the feature set. The main thing of note is that the discrete GPU is limited to the GeForce MX450 alongside the Xe graphics. This device is seemingly geared more towards people with lighter workloads that do not require a full Max-Q GPU.





At the end of the presentation, we were impressed with the new offerings from MSI. This pivot into the business laptop world comes with incredible timing and forces MSI to consider the needs of workers globally. They have made something that both looks sleek and should be powerful enough to get any workload accomplished. Hopefully, MSI will send over a few of these devices for us to take a look at, so stay tuned here at HotHardware for any news we get from MSI.

