CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdFriday, June 25, 2021, 03:29 PM EDT

Mozilla Rally Emerges As A Novel Privacy-Centric Internet Data Sharing Platform

mozilla rally asking to collect your data for science
As the push for privacy ramps up, user data collection is beginning to drop, starving people and organizations of useful information for legitimate purposes like research. To combat this, Mozilla has created Rally, a tool that allows users to selectively “contribute their browsing data to crowdfund projects for a better Internet and a better society.”

The primary concern one would have with Mozilla Rally is privacy, but as Mozilla states, it is “Built for the browser with privacy and transparency at its core,” allowing users to control and contribute any browsing data they generate. If this manages to take off, the crowdsourced data will be used to “help understand some of the biggest problems of the internet and make it better,” as Rally Project Lead Rebecca Weiss explains.

research mozilla rally asking to collect your data for science

Rather than having your data go to private companies, it will be used for academic research projects, the first of which is about “Political and COVID-19 news,” in partnership with Princeton University. Soon after, a second academic study with be added to Rally, called “Beyond the Paywall,” from researchers at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. This second study aims to “better understand news consumption, what people value in news and the economics that could build a more sustainable ecosystem for newspapers in the online marketplace.”

If this sort of research sounds valuable to you, you can participate in Rally at rally.mozilla.org through Firefox, so long as you are 19 years of age or older. If data points are collected from you at the end of the day, they should at least go to a beneficial place. On the other hand, data collection is still data collection, but let us know what you think of this initiative either way in the comments below.
Tags:  Firefox, Privacy, Mozilla, Research

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment