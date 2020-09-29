CATEGORIES
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Motorola’s Second-Gen Razr 5G Goes On Sale October 2 With Big Discount

moto razr 5g 2
When Motorola first announced its Razr revamp earlier this month, it said that the smartphone would be priced at $1,399, which is quite a hefty sum to pay for a device that at best had mid-range specs. Well, Motorola is today confirming that the Razer 5G will go on sale October 2nd priced at only $1,199. While still a tad on the pricey side, we’re not going to scoff at a $200 price break. 

Unfortunately, this is only a temporary price cut, and at some point, Motorola will raise the price back up to its normal $1,399 level. But once October 2nd rolls around, you’ll be able to get the discounted pricing from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H (among other retailers).

The second-generation Razr still includes the sweet 6.2-inch folding primary display with a resolution of 2142x876. There’s also a 2.7-inch external screen which is good for viewing notifications and other quick bits of information. There’s a 48MP primary shooter on the Razr, although we haven’t always been impressed with what Motorola offers when it comes to image quality.

moto razr 5g

The latest Razer also includes a few critical updates over its predecessor, most notably the inclusion of the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which brings an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem. The Snapdragon 765G is not only faster than the Snapdragon 710 in its predecessor, but it now includes 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB and doubles internal storage to 256GB. The battery is also slightly bigger (always appreciated), coming in at 2,800 mAh versus 2,510 mAh.

Interestingly enough, the new Razr only supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, which means that it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile. Since there is no mmWave support, the Razr can’t support Verizon’s 5G network, which is wild considering that the Razr name was once synonymous with the Verizon exclusivity.



