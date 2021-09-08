CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT

Motorola Demos Wireless Space Charging Tech That Simultaneously Charges Up To 4 Devices

Motorola Space Charging
Future generations are going to have all the cool technology that eludes us today, like flying cars and that sort of thing. Don't despair, though, there's some neat things in the pipeline for our lifetime, too. One of them is better wireless charging, made possible by Motorola's Space Charging system, which is capable of doling out juice to four devices at the same time.

Wireless charging is not perfect by any stretch, but it is super convenient compared to the old way (plugging in cables). And while Motorola's Space Charging technology does not achieve perfection in the wireless charging space—it still requires the use of docks for each device, at a precise angle—it does at least improve upon it in a meaningful way.

Motorola highlighted the tech on a post on Weibo. This represents an improvement over Motorola's first demonstration of its Space Charging feature, which initially was limited to a couple of devices. Now, however, it is capable of charging four devices at a distance of up to 3 meters (a little under 10 feet) away.


Placement is key to taking advantage of the Space Charging station. It does not offer full 360-degree coverage, but does cover 100 degrees, which is decently wide. The Space Charging station can also pass through various obstructions like paper and cardboard, aided by its 1,600 antennas. However, it is not clear what the limitations might be (like being able to pass through walls and the sort).

Motorola also doesn't mention the wattage, but according to leaker Digital Chat Station, it maxes out at 5W. That means its could take quite a bit of time to juice up a capacious battery, as found on many of today's high-end smartphones. But it could also accommodate other devices, like smartwatches and the sort.

The company didn't say when it plans to bring this to market or how much it will cost. That's could be because it is still tweaking the technology. Whenever it does arrive, though, we're sure there will be plenty of interest.
Tags:  Motorola, space charging

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment