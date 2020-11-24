CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, November 24, 2020, 03:22 PM EDT

Motorola Moto E7 Budge Phone Launched With Rock Bottom Pricing And Marathon 36-Hour Battery

moto e7 2
Although a lot of the media attention is often focused on flagship devices like the iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy Note 20, and Surface Duo, most consumers can easily get away with less... in fact, a whole lot less. We've seen this first-hand with devices like the OnePlus Nord N10 which offers 5G connectivity and decent specs for around the $400 price point.

But what about folks that don't care about 5G, and perhaps don't feel like throwing down even two Benjamins for a new device? That's where Motorola comes in with the new Moto E7. For starters, the Moto E7 makes use of MediaTek's budget-oriented Helio G25 SoC (2GHz, 8-core, Cortex-A53), paired with just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, we should note that a microSD slot is included for those that would like to expand storage on their own terms.

Motorola isn't known for spectacular optics or photo quality, so we don't expect much from the dual-camera array on the back. There's a 48MP primary sensor that's joined by a 2MP macro lens. Up front is a 5MP selfie camera.

moto e7

Moving on to the specs that will likely entice consumers when they first lay eyes on it is the rather large 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720) display. At this low price point, you won't find OLED; instead, you'll get a IPS LCD display that has quickly falling out of favor in mid-range and flagship devices. There's a rather large bezel at the bottom of the display along with a smaller one at the top that incorporates a water drop notch for the selfie camera.

Thanks to its power-sipping Helio G25 SoC and 4,000 mAh battery, Motorola says that the Moto E7 can last up to 36 hours per charge. Rounding things out are rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a side-mounted button dedicated to the Google Assistant.

The Moto E7 will be available in Satin Coral, Mineral Grey, and Aqua Blue, and will be priced at €119.99 ($142) across Europe. There's no word yet on availability in the United States.


Tags:  Motorola, mediatek, moto e7, helio g25

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms