CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, June 05, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Motorola Moto E And Moto G Fast Budget Phones Bring Respectable Specs Starting At Just $149

Motorola Moto E
Motorola is aiming to give Apple's iPhone SE some competition in the affordable smartphone space. The handset maker unveiled two phones today, the Moto E (pictured above) starting at just $149, and the Moto G Fast starting at $199.99. Both will begin shipping next week and will give budget buyers some more options to choose from, well outside of the range of flagship $1,000+ phones that permeate the market.

The Moto E is an unlocked handset sporting a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 1520x720 resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and 2GB of RAM. It offers just 32GB of built-in storage, though Moto E owners have the option of adding up to 512GB more storage by way of a microSD card slot.

There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for taking selfies. On the rear, users have access to a 13-megapixel main camera (f/2.0 aperture) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.2 aperture), along with an LED flash.

"With the Moto E, you can get creative and shoot brilliant, professional-quality photos in a snap with the dual camera system. Use the fast-focusing 13 MP camera to take sharp photos and use the depth sensor to play with depth of field for a pro-looking blurred out background and beautiful portraits," Motorola says.

This is all powered by a 3,550 mAh battery that Motorola claims is designed to last up to two days on a single charger.

Obviously these are not flagship specs, but the divide between the $149 asking price and what top-end smartphones command is rather large. And though the iPhone SE is a better overall handset, it is more than twice as much, starting at $399.

Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast, meanwhile, is a little bigger and more fully featured, for those who have a bit extra to spend. It wields a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with the same 1560x720 resolution, but is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and 3GB of RAM.

Storage still checks in at a paltry 32GB, but like the Moto E, users can slide in a microSD card up to 512GB in capacity for some more wiggle room.

The camera configuration is upgraded as well. Motorola outfitted the Moto G Fast with an 8-megapixel camera on the front, and on the rear, users get a 16-megapixel shooter (f/1.7 aperture) for main camera chores, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2-megapixel macro camera (f/2.2 aperture).

"Take sharp photos even in low light using the 16MP fast-focusing main camera on the Moto G Fast. For expansive panoramic photos or any time you want to squeeze all the action into one shot, you can fit 4x more in your frame using the ultra-wide angle lens.2 And the dedicated Macro Vision camera gets you 5x closer to your subject than a normal lens for incredible close ups where details make all the difference," Motorola says.

The Moto G Fast comes with a bigger battery, too—4,000 mAh that is also rated to deliver up to two days of runtime on a single charge.

Both the Moto E and Moto G Fast are available to preorder now, and will ship on June 12.


Tags:  Motorola, moto e, moto g fast
Via:  Motorola
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms