CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, February 24, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT

Motorola Edge+ Flaunts A Big 144Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And A Stylus

Motorla Edge+ front and back on top of each other
Consumers in the market for a big smartphone just got another option. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) made a big (literally) debut today, just days before this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) convention begins in earnest. This is every bit a flagship Android phone, starting with its sizable 6.7-inch OLED display with 2400x1080 resolution (20:9 aspect ratio), HDR10+ support, and 144Hz refresh rate.

Faster displays on today's premium smartphones have blurred the line between what a flagship handset in the traditional sense, and one that qualifies as a gaming phone. And though Motorola is not calling its latest Edge+ a gaming phone, it does acknowledge gameplay as a task its latest flagship is certainly equipped to handle.

As you might have guessed, the latest Edge+ strolls into view with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. It also rocks 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. There's no microSD slot, so choose your storage allotment wisely.

Motorola Edge+ front and back
The upgraded Edge+ arrives on the heels of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, which features a slightly bigger display (6.8-inch OLED, 3088x1440), but otherwise similar core specifications and features. To help compete, Motorola is making an "smart stylus with an adaptable folio" an optional add-on.

"The Motorola Smart Stylus is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing, or any task that requires pinpoint precision. Choose from a growing number of apps—your favorites appear on screen the moment you pop out the stylus. Always within reach, it’s ready when you are," Motorola says.

As for cameras, there's a 60MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies, and a triple lens arrangement on the back. Those consist of a main 50MP camera (f/1.8 with OIS), a 50MP ultra-angle lens (f/2.2, 114-degree field of view), and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4). It will be interesting to see how the cameras perform compared with our Galaxy S22 Ultra camera samples.

Other features include dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 4,800 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) will be available at a later date starting at $1,000, with a limited-time $100 discount bringing launch pricing down to $900.
Tags:  OLED, motorola edge+, snapdragon 8 gen 1, mwc2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment