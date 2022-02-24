Motorola Edge+ Flaunts A Big 144Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And A Stylus





Consumers in the market for a big smartphone just got another option. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) made a big (literally) debut today, just days before this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) convention begins in earnest. This is every bit a flagship Android phone, starting with its sizable 6.7-inch OLED display with 2400x1080 resolution (20:9 aspect ratio), HDR10+ support, and 144Hz refresh rate.





Faster displays on today's premium smartphones have blurred the line between what a flagship handset in the traditional sense, and one that qualifies as a gaming phone. And though Motorola is not calling its latest Edge+ a gaming phone, it does acknowledge gameplay as a task its latest flagship is certainly equipped to handle.





As you might have guessed, the latest Edge+ strolls into view with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. It also rocks 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. There's no microSD slot, so choose your storage allotment wisely.









The upgraded Edge+ arrives on the heels of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra , which features a slightly bigger display (6.8-inch OLED, 3088x1440), but otherwise similar core specifications and features. To help compete, Motorola is making an "smart stylus with an adaptable folio" an optional add-on.





"The Motorola Smart Stylus is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing, or any task that requires pinpoint precision. Choose from a growing number of apps—your favorites appear on screen the moment you pop out the stylus. Always within reach, it’s ready when you are," Motorola says.





As for cameras, there's a 60MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies, and a triple lens arrangement on the back. Those consist of a main 50MP camera (f/1.8 with OIS), a 50MP ultra-angle lens (f/2.2, 114-degree field of view), and a 2MP depth camera (f/2.4). It will be interesting to see how the cameras perform compared with our Galaxy S22 Ultra camera samples





Other features include dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 4,800 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.



