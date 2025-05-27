Moto G96 5G Powered By Snapdragon Could Be The Budget Phone To Beat
The most eye-catching aspect of the Moto G96 5G is its proposed design. Moving beyond traditional finishes, the phone is tipped to arrive in four distinctive, Pantone-inspired color options: Cattleya Orchid (a vibrant lavender), Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue – all featuring a sophisticated vegan leather back. This aesthetic choice, reminiscent of higher-end devices like the 2025 Razr series, could set the G96 apart in a crowded field.
Under the hood, the Moto G96 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. While not the very latest in the Snapdragon 7s series, it represents a notable upgrade from previous G-series and should offer a smooth user experience. Leaks suggest configurations with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The display is another highlight, as the G96 will sport a 6.67-inch pOLED curved screen boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color support. On top of that, there's Smart Water Touch 2.0 tech that automatically adjusts the screen sensitivity when it detects moisture, as well as Gorilla Glass 7i protection that adds a layer of durability.
In terms of imaging, the Moto G96 5G is rumored to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera utilizing Sony's LYTIA 700C sensor, complete with Optical Image Stabilization. An 8MP sensor called Macro Vision Camera complements the main shooter, and means exactly as the name implies, which unfortunately means there's no dedicated ultra-wide. Selfie duties are believed to be handled by a 32MP camera.
Powering this package is a pretty robust 5,500mAh battery, which potentially could get the phone through a day or more on a single charge. If users get low on juice and need a quick top-up, the phone will have 68 watts wired charging.
Of course, it's too early to know the exact launch date and prices will be for the Moto G96 5G. We believe that it'll drop later this year and will be priced competitively, around $270, assuming Motorola decides to sell this phone in the U.S.