Great Mother’s Day Tech Gifts For All Budgets And Needs
With Mother’s Day arriving in just one week, it is time to start buying dear old Mom a gift or two. Check out some great ideas and a few deals that Mom might just love.
Beats Studio3 Wireless HeadphonesDoes Mom love to listen to music, or perhaps podcasts? Well then, the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with noise cancellation may be the ticket. These headphones are powered by the Apple W1, which makes them easy to pair with any Apple device.
While these Beats headphones may be powered by an Apple chip, they are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, or any Bluetooth enabled device for that matter. With Beats pure adaptive noise canceling (Pure ANC), mom can also block out the rest of the world, while she relaxes to some tunes. And if she happens to get a call during her escape, she can easily take it using the built-in controls of the headset.
With up to 22 hours of battery life, mom should not have to worry about running out of juice, even on her busiest day. If for some reason she does, Beats fast fuel provides 3 hours of playback with just a 10 minute charge.
The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are currently 43% off for only $199.95.
Also in the audio category are two more options for mom:
- The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are currently $139.99.
- The JBL Flip 6 portable bluetooth speaker is 23% off for $99.95.
Hansburg Mini FridgeIf music isn’t Mom’s jam, perhaps she would love to keep her homemade strawberry jam fresh and cool with the Hansburg Mini Fridge. This retro small fridge has a 4-liter capacity, making it ideal for storing up to six 12oz cans for a Sunday picnic.
Of course, the Hansburg Mini Fridge is not just for food and drinks. It can also be utilized for skin care storage and many other things. The company points out that the inside door rack is perfect for holding facial masks, not that mom needs one. Making this mini fridge even more attractive is that it can also warm items as well.
The mini fridge comes with an AC power cord, and a DC USB power cord. The AC power cord is compatible with 120V outlets, while the DC USB power cable makes charging via a vehicle’s 12V outlet perfect for outings.
The Hansburg Mini Fridge cooler and warmer is only $45.99.
Renpho Eyeris Eye MassagerLooking for something a little more unique for a Mother’s Day gift? Then how about the Renpho Eyeris eye massager. This device has built-in heating pads which provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit (40-42 degrees Celsius).
The Renpho Eye massager also has built-in speakers, which can be paired with any Bluetooth enabled device. So, while Mom gets an eye massage, she can also relax to the sounds of some soothing music. It can also be folded into a more compact form, making it easy to travel with.
Renpho says its machine adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussions massaging, making the skin around the eyes feel more relaxed. The company does warn, however, that it should not be used by anyone who has undergone eye surgery, has a retina condition, cataracts, or glaucoma.
The RENPHO Eyeris 1 eye massager with heat is 60% off for just $52.49.
Still not sure what to get Mom? Then check out these other gift ideas:
- The Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker with heart rate smartwatch is 13% off for $139.95.
- The Magic Bullet portable blender in Flamingo Pink is just $39.95.
- The Nicwell Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick is 44% off for just $27.99.
- The Frameo WiFi digital picture frame is currently 44% off for only $44.98.