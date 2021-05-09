Mother's Days Tech Deals On Watches,Tablets, AirPods, And More Are Still Live For Last-Minute Shoppers
First of all, we'd like to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and all women who have invested their time and talents into the children in their lives over the years. We don't know where we'd be without you.
There's serious business to discuss: we hope you've already found the perfect gift for your own moms, but just in case, we're here to help. And if that gift has already been found, maybe it's time to invest in something fun for yourself or someone else. Without further ado let's dive into the deals and see what's out there.
Wearable tech is a huge help when it comes to keeping on task, organized, and active. For those who aren't already on the smart watch train, whether it's Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, or someone else, you're really missing out. Let's take a look at some of the best smart watch deals around the web.
- Apple Watch Series 6 - for iOS users, there are plenty of choices, but Apple's is the most integrated of all of them. Apple's flagship wearable is available in multiple colors, and just $349 ($50 off) on Amazon.
- Apple Watch Series 3 - while it's not the newest wearable on the market, and it's missing out on some of the later hardware features, the price is right at Best Buy, where several colors of the 38 mm version are $169, and the 44 mm version on the same page is $199. All of those prices are $30 off retail.
- Fitbit Versa 3 - several of Fitbit's devices are available at a steep discount. The Versa 3 looks like a traditional watch and is discounted by $50. Get the Versa 3 on Amazon for $179, down from $229.
- Fitbit Charge 4 - the fitness band style of wearable is smaller and thinner than a regular watch. The Charge 4 is $99 on Amazon, a steep 33% discount from its regular $149.
While we're on the fitness train, a good pair of earbuds can help the time fly by when we're listening to our favorite tunes or interesting new podcasts. Amazon has sales going on three different Apple headsets, and we've got some options for Android enthusiasts as well.
- AirPods Pro are $197 at Amazon, $52 off their regular price.
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are $149 online at Amazon, which is also $50 off.
- AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) are $119, or $30 off, on Amazon's site as well.
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live at Best Buy for $129, which is $40 off the regular price. These have quick-pairing with Samsung's Galaxy lineup of phones for a seamless experience.
Bookworms and streaming junkies alike who want to take in their favorite media on a small, personal form factor need look no farther than Amazon's Fire HD tablets. These are on sale at both Best Buy and Amazon. For instance, the latest Fire HD 8" tablet is just $65 on Amazon and also $65 at Best Buy, down from its regular $90 price point. If a bigger screen is in order, the 10.1" 2019 version of the Fire HD 10" tablet is down to just $109.99 from its normal $189.99 retail price.
Last but not least, Amazon is always running deals on its Echo lineup of devices. Alexa devices in the home are popular, powerful, and now pretty inexpensive. The Echo Dot 4 is just $29.99, or $20 off the regular price. The screen-equipped Echo Show 5 is also on sale at $49.99 down from $89.99 regularly.