Monster Hunter Wilds Dev Confirms Game-Stopping NPC Bug, Fix Incoming

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 03, 2025, 01:37 PM EDT
monster hunter wilds npc bug hero
Capcom has realized a relatively successful launch with Monster Hunter Wilds. The game has seen its peak concurrent player count pass over a million players, undoubtedly playing a role in Steam topping 40 million concurrent users for the first time in its history. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, despite the games beta testing phase. Players have hit numerous technical problems, for which we wrote a troubleshooting guide to help alleviate bottlenecks where possible. Now, it seems as if a new bug has been found that might stop hunters in their tracks.

The official Monster Hunter account shared details regarding the bug on the social media platform X. The company posted that “There may be cases where an NPC does not appear, disabling story progression in Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 A World Turned Upside Down.” Capcom says that it’s currently investigating the issue and will communicate with players once it’s fixed. Unfortunately, no timetable has been provided for when the problem will be resolved.

monster hunter wilds npc bug body

This issue will be painful for any players unfortunate enough to run into it, as its several hours deep into the story campaign. It could potentially force players to have to restart the campaign, depending on how Capcom resolves the bug. Hopefully, it’s just a matter of rolling back to an older save point and reapproaching the NPC. In the meantime, players who haven’t gotten to this point would be better off exploring different parts of the game and waiting for an update before continuing with the story.

It's unfortunate to see Monster Hunter Wilds be hampered with so many technical issues, especially with it being one of the more anticipated releases of this year. Capcom ran several open betas prior to the game’s launch, so it seemed as if it was poised for smoother sailing, though this has not been the case. Here’s hoping that the company is able to get a handle on this bug sooner rather than later.
