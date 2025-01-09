CATEGORIES
home News

Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Reveals A Second Open Beta, Here's When

by Alan VelascoThursday, January 09, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
hero monster hunter wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most hotly anticipated game releases of early 2025. While players had the opportunity to participate in an open beta late last year, Capcom heard gamers' pleas to be able to get one more beta in before the game’s official release. It will mostly be the same experience seen in the first beta, with the addition of a new hunt.

During this beta players will be able to use the character realtor to dial in what their playable character looks like. It’s a robust tool, good enough for the game’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto to create an in-game doppelganger. Participants will be able to transfer their created character to the full game once it launches. Meanwhile, those who participated in the first beta will be able to move their character over to this new beta.

new electric wyvern monster hunter wilds

Players will be able to make their way through the story intro and the Slay Doshaguma tutorial quest before being left free to roam the wilderness, which is the same experience that was included in the initial beta. However, the infamous "flashbang wyvern" Gypceros will now be available for players to hunt alongside a number of other monsters both new and familiar.

The second open beta period will be available across two weekends. The first weekend starts on February 6 at 7pm PT and will conclude on February 9 at 6:59pm PT. The second weekend will be from February 13 at 7pm PT and run through February 16 at 6:59pm PT. Unfortunately, story progress will not carry over to the main game, so time-constrained gamers might want to wait for the official release to start their adventure.

monster hunter wilds obt dates

Capcom is noting that a lot of the performance improvements and fixes the developers have implemented since the first beta will still not be found in this second beta as the team works towards getting the game ready for launch. Players can look forward to new adventures when Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC via Steam.
Tags:  Gaming, Capcom, monster-hunter, monster-hunter-wilds
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment