Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Reveals A Second Open Beta, Here's When
During this beta players will be able to use the character realtor to dial in what their playable character looks like. It’s a robust tool, good enough for the game’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto to create an in-game doppelganger. Participants will be able to transfer their created character to the full game once it launches. Meanwhile, those who participated in the first beta will be able to move their character over to this new beta.
Players will be able to make their way through the story intro and the Slay Doshaguma tutorial quest before being left free to roam the wilderness, which is the same experience that was included in the initial beta. However, the infamous "flashbang wyvern" Gypceros will now be available for players to hunt alongside a number of other monsters both new and familiar.
The second open beta period will be available across two weekends. The first weekend starts on February 6 at 7pm PT and will conclude on February 9 at 6:59pm PT. The second weekend will be from February 13 at 7pm PT and run through February 16 at 6:59pm PT. Unfortunately, story progress will not carry over to the main game, so time-constrained gamers might want to wait for the official release to start their adventure.
Capcom is noting that a lot of the performance improvements and fixes the developers have implemented since the first beta will still not be found in this second beta as the team works towards getting the game ready for launch. Players can look forward to new adventures when Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC via Steam.