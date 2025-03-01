Monster Hunter Wilds PC Troubleshooting Tips For Optimal Beast Slaying





Put simply, the game is just very demanding . We can argue about whether it should be as hard to run as it is based on its visuals, but the simple fact is that if you don't have a pretty modern gaming PC, you're going to struggle with this game if you want to use high-quality graphics settings. Folks who are still cranking along on 9th- or 10th-gen Intel CPUs and GTX 10-series graphics cards are going to have to dumpster their settings to get playable performance, if they can at all. Oh, and it absolutely must be installed on an SSD, not a hard drive, so you're going to need at least 75GB of SSD space for it.





Some of the tips are less standard: do a clean install of your graphics driver, manually update DirectX (what?), or try adding the game's folders to your anti-virus exclusion list. Capcom also recommends adding the files and folders for Steam to your anti-virus exclusion list, and further recommends running Steam as an administrator. If that still doesn't help, CAPCOM says "try logging in to your PC as an administrator and running the game's executable file (MonsterHunterWilds.exe). Uh, okay Capcom.





One of these is very good advice.

With that said, if you're just having performance problems with the game, our #1, #2, and #3 tips are to simply disable ray-tracing, disable frame generation, and crank the texture quality setting down a notch. Most performance problems in this game are going to come down to video memory usage; ray-tracing and frame generation both require considerable additional VRAM, and the only use for ray-tracing in this game is for reflections, so just drop it. Meanwhile, lowering texture quality by a notch will uglify the game a bit, but it will help with performance more than you think, especially on 8GB GPUs.





Lowering texture detail won't look great in cutscenes, but you won't notice much in gameplay.