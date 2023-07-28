Monoprice Summer Sale Sizzles With HOT Deals On PC Gaming Gear, PS5 And More





Many home theater enthusiasts and tech aficionados know that Monoprice is a great resource for procuring all sorts of cables and cords, from certified high-speed HDMI and Ethernet cables, to speaker wires and much more. What you might not be aware of, though, is that Monoprice has its hands in quite a few cookie jars, such as game consoles, 3D printers, gaming monitors , and so forth. Now is a perfect time to get acquainted with the site's product catalog because it's in the midst of a summer sale with great deals on tap.





SUMMER5, $10 off orders of $50 or more with promo code SUMMER10, or $250 off your next order of $1,000 or more with promo code SAVE250. We'll get to some of those in a moment, but before you go browsing, arm yourself with a few coupon codes to save even more. Specifically, you can knock $5 off orders of $25 or more with promo code, $10 off orders of $50 or more with promo code, or $250 off your next order of $1,000 or more with promo code





PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok console bundle. Fortunately, however, it's on sale at Monoprice for $479.99 (save $80). That's the cheapest price around. It's also less than buying the standalone console (non-bundle version), and you're getting a game worth $69.99 to boot. The only bummer is that some exclusions apply. That includes Sony's. Fortunately, however, it's on sale at Monoprice for. That's the cheapest price around. It's also less than buying the standalone console (non-bundle version), and you're getting a game worth $69.99 to boot.













Dark Matter 24-inch gaming monitor a trial if I was in the market for that kind of display. It's on sale for $109.99 (down from $229.99), and you can use promo code SUMMER10 to kick it down to $99 (save $130).

Monoprice sells its own brand gear too, under the "Dark Matter by Monoprice" label. I've been pecking away at its Dark Matter by Monoprice Aether optical mechanical keyboard for the past two and a half years without issue and would be willing to give itsa trial if I was in the market for that kind of display. It's on sale for $109.99 (down from $229.99), and you can use promo code SUMMER10 to kick it down to





This one sports an AHVA panel (not to be confused with VA, as this is basically an IPS screen) with a 1920x1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness (typical), 1ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), "near 100%" coverage of the sRGB color space, and adaptive sync support.







What really stands out, though, is Monoprice's warranty. It comes with a 1-year PixelPerfect guarantee that covers even a single dead pixel, along with a 30-day money back guarantee. The catch with the satisfaction guarantee is that unless it's damaged or defective, you're on the hook for return shipping. So, that probably doesn't make a lot of sense on a $100 monitor. However, it's something to keep in mind for more expensive items.













Monoprice's WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk for $159.99 (save $220) using promo code SUMMER10. There are numerous studies that suggest standing is better for your health than sitting for long stretches. Whether you work from home or game for long stretches, it's a good idea to take frequent breaks and move around a bit. What's also a good idea is to invest in a standing desk. It doesn't have to cost a fortune, either—you can snagforusing promo code SUMMER10.





It's a one-piece wood top desk with powder-coated steel construction. It also features a front-mounted control pad with the ability to store four height presets, so you can switch it up with a single press of a button. The desk itself measures 47.2 (L) by 23.6 (W) inches, and you can adjust the height from 28.7 to 48.4 inches.





Here are some other items that are on sale...



