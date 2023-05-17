Modder Removes Radeon RX 7900 XTX Power Limit And Trades Blows With An RTX 4090

What if AMD had hit that 3 GHz target, though? What if the cards went even further, perhaps as high as 3.47 GHz? We have the answer to that question thanks to intrepid modder and overclocker /u/jedi95 on Reddit. He attached an Elmor EVC2SE to his ASUS TUF Radeon RX 7900 XTX and used it to remove the power limit altogether, then ran chilled coolant through his full-coverage waterblock.





The Radeon has a higher 3DMark score, but that's because Time Spy's CPU test hates Ryzen 9s.



For comparison's sake, that's darn close to a 1 GHz overclock. The rated boost clock of a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, according to AMD, is 2.5 GHz, and while most cards will run a little above that in games , you won't see anything like this without a power mod. The card's standard TDP is 355W, and AMD lets you crank that limit up to 430W, but the GPU clearly has so, so much more to give.





How much more? Well, during a Time Spy test with no voltage mod, jedi95 recorded a peak power usage of 708 watts using an Elmor Labs PMD-USB. That measures the power draw from the card itself, so it's not a total system power measurement—that's just the Radeon GPU. Lest you think that's not so bad, recall that he's also running a coolant chiller that draws another 500 watts on its own, meaning his GPU is sucking down around 1.2 kW in practice.





Top is stock, and bottom is with unlocked power limit.





