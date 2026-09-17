Modder Finally Defeats Sony's Legendary 26-Year-Old PS2 Security Chip

Sony's PlayStation 2 was the company's best selling console ever - Image: Sony



After 4 years of effort, I'm happy to announce that one of the final secrets of the PS2 has been broken wide open!



It's been a long process of decapping, optical dumping, and now at last a software solution.



Thank you Libby for finding the exploit from our dirty optical dumps! pic.twitter.com/VrsCH8I35C — DiscoStarslayer (@DiscoStarslayer) September 13, 2026 Following four intense years of dedicated reverse-engineering, one of the PlayStation 2’s final and most secure hardware components has finally been cracked open.

For 26 years, the inner workings of the early MechaCon remained a black box to the preservation community. While later PS2 revisions had their security mechanisms bypassed via software exploits, the original launch-model chip has thus far resisted extraction. Bypassing it would require a blend of physical chemistry, high-powered optics, and clever exploit development.





The OG MechaCon chip - Image: DiscoStarslayer via X



With the visual map, Libby identified a subtle software exploit hidden within the chip that allowed DiscoStarslayer to bypass read-protection routines and trigger an exact, clean dump of the internal ROM directly over software, and thus saving the need to reconstruct every single bit from photo analysis alone.





26 years later, the mighty MechaCon has been defeated - Image: DiscoStarslayer via X

