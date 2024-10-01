Modded Gaming Laptop With A Desktop GeForce RTX 4090 Is A Hefty Gaming Beast





How does it handle this much power in such a comparatively small space?



There is a catch, however, and that comes down to a lack of battery. While you would not expect to lug this laptop around and play on battery power, it still makes it more of a desktop than anything else. It is also very heavy, coming in at 6.7 kg (nearly 15 pounds) for the laptop and an additional 1.3 kg (nearly 3 pounds) for its power supply. While this custom laptop will not win any aesthetic design awards, it certainly does blend an interesting mix of creativity and performance. Starting with a mini-ITX ASUS ROG Strix B650i motherboard, it packs AMD's Ryzen 9 7959X3D desktop CPU. Together with 32GB of RAM, this is virtually a small form factor (SFF) PC packed into a laptop form factor, albeit a chunky one.How does it handle this much power in such a comparatively small space? According to the modder , it maintains 70C for GPU temperatures and does not appear to have any stability issues overall. The custom blower-style RTX 4090 is certainly a big help, removing heat from inside the chassis instead of circulating hot air as with a traditional multi-fan GPU. The TDP should be going up for the RTX 50 series, so the RTX 40 series is a good candidate for such mods.There is a catch, however, and that comes down to a lack of battery. While you would not expect to lug this laptop around and play on battery power, it still makes it more of a desktop than anything else. It is also very heavy, coming in at 6.7 kg (nearly 15 pounds) for the laptop and an additional 1.3 kg (nearly 3 pounds) for its power supply.





Technology is improving at such a rate that soon we should have desktop RTX 4090 performance within reasonable svelte gaming laptops, maybe as soon as the next-generation. Current mobile RTX 4090 models already reach the performance of desktop GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs, so it is not unrealistic to expect a bump with RTX 50 series laptops.