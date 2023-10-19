CATEGORIES
home News

Mortal Kombat 1 Is Thrashing Storage Drives With Massive Crash Reports 1GB Apiece

by Zak KillianThursday, October 19, 2023, 04:30 PM EDT
hero mortalkombat1

It's been a month since the release of the franchise-rebooting Mortal Kombat 1, and the reviews are in. Generally speaking, people are pretty fond of the game, citing its gorgeous Unreal Engine-powered graphics, new assist character mechanics, and improved accessibility features as high points for the title.

mk1 metascore
Metacritic Metascore as of this morning.

It released day and date on consoles and PCs, which is great, but if you've been playing the PC version, you may want to pause and check on your system's storage to make sure it's not suddenly been filled up. That's because the game's PC version did have a few crash bugs at launch, and while those have largely been patched up, every single Mortal Kombat 1 crash creates a crash log that can be over 1GB in size.

louragou mk1 post

This information was first brought to light by Steam user LouRagou, who posted about the issue on the Mortal Kombat 1 discussion forums shortly after the game launched. However, it's making the rounds again as Netherrealm Studios, the developers and stewards of the Mortal Kombat franchise, have acknowledged the problem and noted that they are working on a fix.

cory thallion tweet mk1 issues
Thalion is MK1 publisher WB Games' community manager.

If you'd like to reclaim your drive space, you'll want to delete folders from two locations. The first is mentioned in LouRagou's post up above, and it's in your %LOCALAPPDATA%\MK12\Saved\Steam\Crashes folder. You should be able to delete everything in this folder with no consequence (unless you intend on working with NetherRealm support to help debug the issues, of course.)

However, as LouRagou himself points out in a reply to his original thread, you'll also want to head to %LOCALAPPDATA%\CrashDumps and check for large dump files there. These are saved for Windows' error reporting function, and help Microsoft check whether app crashes are the fault of Windows or something else. Once again, you can delete everything in this folder with no consequence to the operation of your system.


Some users on Twitter have reported as many as 70GB of crash dump files. The screenshot above comes from user @SirrafuS, who says that he has played "only 152 hours" of the game, and that he lost 41.6 GB of disk space to just the game's error reports alone, not including any Windows error dumps. This is pretty poor behavior on the game's part, but at least it's easily caught and resolved. If you've been playing MK1, make sure to reclaim your disk space from the crash dumps.
Tags:  PC gaming, mortal kombat, netherrealm-studios, mortal kombat 1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment