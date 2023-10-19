Mortal Kombat 1 Is Thrashing Storage Drives With Massive Crash Reports 1GB Apiece
It's been a month since the release of the franchise-rebooting Mortal Kombat 1, and the reviews are in. Generally speaking, people are pretty fond of the game, citing its gorgeous Unreal Engine-powered graphics, new assist character mechanics, and improved accessibility features as high points for the title.
It released day and date on consoles and PCs, which is great, but if you've been playing the PC version, you may want to pause and check on your system's storage to make sure it's not suddenly been filled up. That's because the game's PC version did have a few crash bugs at launch, and while those have largely been patched up, every single Mortal Kombat 1 crash creates a crash log that can be over 1GB in size.
This information was first brought to light by Steam user LouRagou, who posted about the issue on the Mortal Kombat 1 discussion forums shortly after the game launched. However, it's making the rounds again as Netherrealm Studios, the developers and stewards of the Mortal Kombat franchise, have acknowledged the problem and noted that they are working on a fix.
If you'd like to reclaim your drive space, you'll want to delete folders from two locations. The first is mentioned in LouRagou's post up above, and it's in your %LOCALAPPDATA%\MK12\Saved\Steam\Crashes folder. You should be able to delete everything in this folder with no consequence (unless you intend on working with NetherRealm support to help debug the issues, of course.)
However, as LouRagou himself points out in a reply to his original thread, you'll also want to head to %LOCALAPPDATA%\CrashDumps and check for large dump files there. These are saved for Windows' error reporting function, and help Microsoft check whether app crashes are the fault of Windows or something else. Once again, you can delete everything in this folder with no consequence to the operation of your system.
Some users on Twitter have reported as many as 70GB of crash dump files. The screenshot above comes from user @SirrafuS, who says that he has played "only 152 hours" of the game, and that he lost 41.6 GB of disk space to just the game's error reports alone, not including any Windows error dumps. This is pretty poor behavior on the game's part, but at least it's easily caught and resolved. If you've been playing MK1, make sure to reclaim your disk space from the crash dumps.