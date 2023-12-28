Minisforum Teases Palm-Sized Mini PC Packing An 8-Core Zen 4 CPU And RDNA 3 Graphics
Small form factor PC manufacturer Minisforum teased new details on an upcoming successor to the EM680, the aptly names EM780m which will be powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 7840U Phoenix mobile CPU. Minisforum did not specify a release date, but it did confirm the new mini-pc will be arriving sometime in the very near future, with some reports claiming the machine will go on sale tomorrow.
The Ryzen 7 7840U is AMD’s latest mobile processor packing eight Zen 4 CPU cores, a Radeon 780M iGPU featuring the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, 16MB of L3 cache, and a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz. The new chip will give the EM780 a generational leap in performance over its outgoing predecessor, which comes with the older Ryzen 7 6800U.
The newer processor is the only upgrade coming with the EM780; all other specifications appear to be the same as the EM680. As a result, the new model should look virtually identical to its predecessor, featuring the same chassis, storage, and I/O. That said, the EM680 already features a well designed chassis configuration, which should be perfectly adequate for the newer EM780.
The EM680’s I/O includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 4 Type-C ports (with DisplayPort alt functionality), a TF expansion slot, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and a lock port. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.3. The EM680 also comes with a M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slot capable of housing drives up to 2TB, and either 16GB or 32GB of 6400MHz embedded LPDDR5 memory.
The chassis measures just 3.15 inches in length and width and 1.57 inches in height. The top features an active cooling fan that receives air from a ventilation panel in the top and exhausts air out the sides and bottom of the chassis.
The bumps from Zen 3 to Zen 4 and from RDNA2 to RDNA3 graphics should provide a big boost to performance in this mini-PC, enabling the system to run more intensive games and applications. We will know more in the future once Minisforum announces a proper launch for the EM780.