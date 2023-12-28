Minisforum Teases Palm-Sized Mini PC Packing An 8-Core Zen 4 CPU And RDNA 3 Graphics





Small form factor PC manufacturer Minisforum teased new details on an upcoming successor to the EM680, the aptly names EM780m which will be powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 7840U Phoenix mobile CPU. Minisforum did not specify a release date, but it did confirm the new mini-pc will be arriving sometime in the very near future, with some reports claiming the machine will go on sale tomorrow.

The Ryzen 7 7840U is AMD’s latest mobile processor packing eight Zen 4 CPU cores, a Radeon 780M iGPU featuring the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, 16MB of L3 cache, and a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz. The new chip will give the EM780 a generational leap in performance over its outgoing predecessor, which comes with the older Ryzen 7 6800U.



