Microsoft's Windows 11 Compatibility Tool Hilariously Greenlights Decade-Old Pentium 4





So what is going on here? Is the Pentium 4 really an approved Win11-compatible CPU? Not quite. According to this piece , it's actually kind of funny. In its effort to blacklist CPUs, it seems that Microsoft simply omitted the Netburst family of Intel Pentium processors from the list. Microsoft simply skipped the entire family, so in reality, this likely doesn't just apply to the Pentium 4 661, but to the entire family. Another interesting aside is that Windows 11 sees this single core with Hyper-Threading CPU as a dual-core, which it is not.

This is little more than an entertaining mix-up on Microsoft's part, but could still spur some interesting discussion. The video shows the operating system running quite acceptably on the Pentium 4, which may lead some to argue that this proves Microsoft's requirements are arbitrary and were chosen to force users to upgrade. Then again, Windows 11 is focusing on security, and requires hardware / features present only on more recent hardware. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.