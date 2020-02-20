Microsoft Brings Windows 10X Colorful Design Refresh To Insiders





If you gave the Windows 10X emulator a spin, you may have noticed a more colorful experience with dressed up icons and other bits. Apparently the same visual changes are headed to the regular versions of Windows 10 . Microsoft is at least testing things out, as the latest preview build in the Windows Insider program looks a bit different than previous builds.





This applies to users who are subscribed to the Fast ring. These builds come fast and furious, with Microsoft typically rolling out new preview builds every week, giving Fast ring users the earliest access to new features. The caveat is stability—Microsoft says to "be prepared for issues that might block key activities or might require workarounds." You can read more about the rings in Microsoft's Windows Insider Program User Guide





As to the refreshed look that is currently being tested, Aggiornamenti Lumia posted some screenshots on Twitter...

Microsoft has started rolling out new colorful icons to #windowsinsiders (fast ring)! Start Menu + Taskbar + Splash screen! https://t.co/4g5XBzvUL7 pic.twitter.com/Bf2e9tVPhp — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 20, 2020

Several programs have new icons. For now, the list includes...