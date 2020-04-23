Microsoft's Latest Windows 10 Cumulative Update Fail Brings BSOD Mayhem





Security updates for Windows are supposed to make the operating system more secure and stable, but when bugs slip through, they can create headaches . That appears to be the case with the recent KB4549951 update for Windows 10. After installing the cumulative update, some users report they are experiencing blue screen of death (BSoD) errors.





The potentially problematic update starting going out to Windows 10 PCs (versions 1909 and 1903) a little over a week ago. I've installed myself on my main desktop PC and have not encountered any blue screens or other problems (knock on wood). It's not a particularly major update, with Microsoft noting the following highlights...

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations

Updates for storing and managing files You can check out the KB4549951 support page for a bit more details, but as of this writing, Microsoft does not list any known issues. Just don't tell that to users who are running into BSoD errors after applying the update.

Unfortunately, the errors are varied. Some people on Microsoft's support forum are claiming they are unable to install the update altogether, while others report different BSoD messages. Some of the blue screen messages ACPI_BIOS_ERROR, MEMORY_MANAGEMENT, CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED, and INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE, to name a few.

Blue screen errors are annoying for sure, but it is not the only issue users are reporting. Another dreaded file deletion bug seems to have hitched a ride on the cumulative update as well. Some users say they documents, pictures, files, and personal settings went missing after applying the KB4549951 update.



"My system automatically updated on the 19th of April. I lost some important word files of my university. And a folder. I have looked on the temporary folders and I have tried to uninstall the update but they do not appear," a user wrote.





Hopefully this will be an easy fix on Microsoft's part, if and when it acknowledges the issue. In the meantime, let us know in the comments section below if you have run into any problems with the latest Windows 10 update.

