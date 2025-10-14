CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Microsoft Forced To Restrict A Handy Edge Feature After Hackers Exploit It As A Backdoor

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:22 PM EDT
microsoft edge browser ie mode restricted hero
Microsoft Edge users will now have to jump through a few extra hoops to access the browser’s Internet Explorer (IE) Mode. This is because the Edge browser security team was recently made aware that compatibility mode was being abused by threat actors to gain unauthorized access to devices.

IE Mode exists as a way for Edge users to access web sites that still make use of older technologies, such as ActiveX and Flash. While the rest of the web has moved on, there are still security cameras interfaces, proprietary business applications and even government portals that haven’t been able to upgrade from these deprecated solutions.

Of course, relying on software that hasn’t been updated in several years carries increased risk. In this case, threat actors are leveraging good old fashioned social engineering and an unpatched exploit in IE’s Chakra JavaScript engine. A user is convinced to visit a site controlled by the attackers and are asked to reload it using IE Mode, which leads to remote code execution and gaining complete control of a victim’s device.

microsoft edge browser ie mode restricted body

Unfortunately, none of the security measures used by Edge to protect users mitigate this kind of attack. Because of this, the Edge team removed the more convenient ways to switch into IE Mode, such as the dedicated toolbar button, context menu and the hamburger menu.

For those who understand the risks, but still require IE Mode to access legacy sites, you can do so by diving into the Edge browser settings menu. There will be an option called “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode”, which you can set to “Allow.” You will also need to manually add the sites that require this mode for it to work.
Tags:  Microsoft, internet-explorer, EDGE, (nasdaq:msft)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment