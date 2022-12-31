Microsoft Surface Pro 9 On A Sweet Deal And Other New Year's Eve Amazon Laptop Steals
It is New Year's Eve, and most of the holiday shopping season is over but the deals are still flowing. On January 1st, 2023 we'll all have taken yet another gravitationally dictated slingshot around the sun. So why not ring in the New Year with a new laptop or tablet? Check out these great deals below.
We'll start this portable computing shopping adventure with an Apple product. The 13" M1 MacBook Air (2020), pictured at top, came onto the scene with a bit more of a splash than many were expecting. Apple's M1 Silicon provides surprisingly robust and efficient computing power, and this device also houses a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a FaceTime HD Camera. The good news is, if you pickup on this deal, you can save $100 off the normal $999 and pay just $899.
We're gamers here at HotHardware, so it should come as no surprise that we would recommend something like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop (our full review). This is a little beastie of a machine with a 120Hz panel driven by a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD, with Wi-Fi 6 support, and a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU. There is next to nothing this machine can't handle, so if you want to game on the go, pick up this awesome laptop now at just $999.99, that's 38% off the usual $1,599.99 and a savings of $600!
We'll end-cap our highlights here (though there are many more in the links below) with the 13" 2022 Microsoft Surface Pro 9. This 2-in-1 tablet and laptop detachable hybrid device is thin and lightweight at only 1.9 lbs. It features a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13" screen is touch-enabled and comes with a built-in kickstand. You can pick up this pleasing portable for a discounted price of $928, which is 16% off and a savings of $172.
But we're not done yet, so just hold on because we have a whole slew of other laptop deals on tap today. We'll continue the savings with this top attractions list below. Check it out to see if your personal flavor of machine is on our short list, including a Lenovo laptop for a whopping 58% off.
- 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad 3 2022 - $399.97 (58% off, save $560)
- 15.6" HP Pavilion 15 Laptop - $778 (18% off, save $171.99)
- HP 17.3" HD+ Display Laptop - $569.99 (33% off, save $279.01)
- 15.6" Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop - $589 (11% off, save $75.36)
- 15.6" MSI GV15 Gaming Laptop - $615 (18% off, save $135)
- 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD Gaming Laptop - $763.99 (18% off, save $166)
- 15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 - $672 (25% off, save $227.99)
- 15.6" MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop - $1,159 (28% off, save $440)