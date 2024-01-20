Microsoft Surface Pro Is $540 Off Plus HOT Deals On HP Gaming Laptops And More





Here's a secret you are free to share with the world, or whoever will listen—when it comes to certain items, including laptops, you don't have to wait for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, or any other major event to score a bargain. Laptops are one of those products (like audio gear, especially speakers) that are often discounted for one reason or another. Such is the case right now at Best Buy, which is offering up a host of notebooks well below MSRP.





Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 and it's currently on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $540). That amounts to a 35% discount, and yes, it comes with the detachable Surface Pro Keyboard that is in the picture. What you see above isand it's currently on sale for(save $540). That amounts to a 35% discount, and yes, it comes with the detachablethat is in the picture.





The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest-generation model . It features a 13-inch touchscreen display with a 2880x1920 resolution and is powered by an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor (10C/12T, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache). It also comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, a 256GB solid state drive, a 10MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a few other odds and ends.













HP Victus that's on sale for $479.99 (save $320). It's a more powerful system that pairs AMD's Ryzen 5 7535HS processor (6C/12T, up to 4.55GHz, 16MB L3 cache) with NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 2050. The Surface Pro 9 is a great productivity and general-purpose 2-in-1, but if you're after an affordable laptop for casual gaming, check out thisthat's on sale for. It's a more powerful system that pairs AMD's Ryzen 5 7535HS processor (6C/12T, up to 4.55GHz, 16MB L3 cache) with NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 2050.





You're not going to tame the most demanding AAA games at the highest settings on this thing, but the discrete graphics do give it an edge. Other features include a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, three USB ports (1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A), and a backlit keyboard with an oversized touch pad.













MSI's Crosshair 16 that's marked down to $1,199.99 (save $200). It's not the biggest discount of the bunch, though it is a significantly faster laptop than either of the two other models above. Need more gaming oomph than what the GeForce RTX 2050 can provide? If you have a bigger budget to throw at a laptop, then have a look atthat's marked down to. It's not the biggest discount of the bunch, though it is a significantly faster laptop than either of the two other models above.





This one rocks a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13620H CPU (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.





