CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, August 16, 2021, 03:15 PM EDT

Microsoft Surface Duo Falls To Crazy Low $389, Get AirPods Pro For $179, ASUS RT-AX88U Wi-Fi 6 Router Hits $261

surface duo hero
There seems to be no end in sight for how low Microsoft’s Surface Duo will go. The dual-screen smartphone initially launched with a $1,399 price tag and was quickly discounted due to poor sales. In May, the price fell to $599, and it hit a low of $409.99 in early July.

Today, BuyDig is selling the unlocked Surface Duo (128GB) in Glacier White for $389.99, which is a $20 price drop compared to the previous hot deal. If you’d like more storage, the 256GB model is just $80 more at $469.99. Unfortunately, the smartphones are locked to AT&T’s network, so keep that in mind. However, as we detailed in our previous article, you can reach out to AT&T directly to remove the carrier lock.

microsoft surface duo 3

The Surface Duo has dual 5.6-inch displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,577 mAh battery. However, unlike most smartphones available today (including mid-range models), the Surface Duo doesn’t have a 5G modem.

Switching gears a bit, the always-popular Apple AirPods Pro is again down to its lowest price ever. The wireless earbuds carry a retail price of $249 but are currently ringing up at a bargain $179.99 today at Amazon.

apple airpods
The AirPods Pro comes with a wireless charging case (can be recharged via Qi or a Lightning cable) and sync to iPhone, iPads, and Macs associated with your Apple ID via iCloud. In addition, AirPods Pro supports hands-free Siri digital assistant access and includes active noise cancellation and 3D spatial audio technology.

Finally, we come to the ASUS AX6000 (RT-AX88U) Wi-Fi 6 router, which is deeply discounted today at Amazon. The dual-band router is based on the 802.11ax wireless standard with supported speeds up to 6,000 Mbps. In addition, the router comes packed with 8 LAN ports, which should more than accommodate your wired networking needs, and includes AiProtection security software provided by Trend Micro.

Asus rt ax88u

The ASUS RT-AX88U has a retail price of $349 but is currently discounted to just $261.99 at Amazon.

Tags:  deals, Apple, Microsoft, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:msft), surface duo, airpods pro

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment