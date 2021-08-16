Microsoft Surface Duo Falls To Crazy Low $389, Get AirPods Pro For $179, ASUS RT-AX88U Wi-Fi 6 Router Hits $261





There seems to be no end in sight for how low Microsoft’s Surface Duo will go. The dual-screen smartphone initially launched with a $1,399 price tag and was quickly discounted due to poor sales. In May, the price fell to $599, and it hit a low of $409.99 in early July

Today, BuyDig is selling the unlocked Surface Duo (128GB) in Glacier White for $389.99, which is a $20 price drop compared to the previous hot deal. If you’d like more storage, the 256GB model is just $80 more at $469.99. Unfortunately, the smartphones are locked to AT&T’s network, so keep that in mind. However, as we detailed in our previous article, you can reach out to AT&T directly to remove the carrier lock.





The Surface Duo has dual 5.6-inch displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,577 mAh battery. However, unlike most smartphones available today (including mid-range models), the Surface Duo doesn’t have a 5G modem.

Switching gears a bit, the always-popular Apple AirPods Pro is again down to its lowest price ever. The wireless earbuds carry a retail price of $249 but are currently ringing up at a bargain $179.99 today at Amazon.





The AirPods Pro comes with a wireless charging case (can be recharged via Qi or a Lightning cable) and sync to iPhone, iPads, and Macs associated with your Apple ID via iCloud. In addition, AirPods Pro supports hands-free Siri digital assistant access and includes active noise cancellation and 3D spatial audio technology.

Finally, we come to the ASUS AX6000 (RT-AX88U) Wi-Fi 6 router, which is deeply discounted today at Amazon. The dual-band router is based on the 802.11ax wireless standard with supported speeds up to 6,000 Mbps. In addition, the router comes packed with 8 LAN ports, which should more than accommodate your wired networking needs, and includes AiProtection security software provided by Trend Micro.





The ASUS RT-AX88U has a retail price of $349 but is currently discounted to just $261.99 at Amazon.