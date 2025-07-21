Microsoft Shuts Down Movies & TV Store, What It Means For Your Purchases





Effectively immediately, Microsoft is no longer allowing users to purchase or rent movies and TV shows through its app for Windows PC systems and Xbox consoles. The sudden pull-of-the-plug comes several years after Microsoft also abandoned music sales through its Groove Music service, which it axed back in 2017 . This raises the question, what happens to your library of purchased content?





"Important: Microsoft no longer offers new entertainment content for purchase, including movies and TV shows, on Microsoft.com, Microsoft Store on Windows, and the Microsoft Store on Xbox. However, you can continue to access your purchased content in the Movies & TV app on Xbox or Windows device," Microsoft states in support document.





Users are automatically redirected to a support page when trying to access the main site for Microsoft's movies and TV show portal. It contains a short FAQ explaining that you can still access previously purchased content on Xbox devices and Windows PCs, but you can no longer rent or buy new titles. Additionally, downloads will continue to be available on Windows and in HD max resolution, the FAQ states.









There are some restrictions, though.





"You cannot directly move your purchased content to another service. You will still be able to access and play purchased content on the Microsoft Movies & TV App. If you're in the U.S., you can sign up for Movies Anywhere to connect select purchased movies with other Movies Anywhere retailers," Microsoft explains.





Additionally, Microsoft states it will not be offering refunds, so you're left hoping that purchased content will remain available for the long haul.





This underscores why so many enthusiasts still cling to physical media despite the convenience of digital ownership and streaming. In theory, Microsoft could stop hosting your purchased movies and TV shows, and if you didn't download them, you'd be out of luck. In the murky world of streaming sales, you don't actually own the content the purchase, and instead you're paying for a license. PlayStation users were reminded of this a few years ago when Sony yanked John Wick and hundreds of other purchased movies from the PlayStation Store.





That said, Microsoft has vowed to continue offering support for purchased content.



