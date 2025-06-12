Microsoft Rolls Out Urgent Patch To Stop Anti-Cheat From Crashing Gaming PCs
When the previous update was released, some users reported that their systems did not receive the patch, while others complained of unexpected system reboots with Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors. In response, Microsoft initially explained this as a compatibility issue with a limited set of devices, but didn't specify which devices or configurations were affected.
However, a day later, Microsoft revealed that a compatibility issue with the initial patch might cause PCs to reboot unexpectedly when launching games that use Epic Games' Easy Anti-Cheat. This tool is integrated into a great many multiplayer games, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, and the recently-released Elden Ring Nightreign.
The company says its initial update probably didn't cause the problems, since it had already earmarked the update to skip PCs with Easy Anti-Cheat installed. In the interests of safety, though, MS decided to pull the update and roll out a new one.
You don't need to do anything to replace the initial patch with the new one. The emergency update installs automatically on devices with Easy Anti-Cheat, bringing on all the features from past updates. However, if your PC does not install the new patch automatically, open your Settings app > Windows Update > Check For Updates.