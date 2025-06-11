Critical Secure Boot Flaw Exposes PCs To Bootkit Malware Attacks, Patch ASAP





At the center of the problem is a UEFI module for BIOS flashing that was apparently first intended for rugged devices from DT Research. That module is signed with Microsoft’s widely trusted third-party UEFI CA 2011 certificate. Because that certificate is broadly accepted across most modern systems—it’s the same one used to sign Linux’s shim bootloader—any vulnerable module signed under it could run on countless machines.





Even worse, Binarly's analysis found that the issue wasn’t isolated to just this one module; Microsoft identified at least 14 affected binaries during coordinated disclosure. The mitigation landed as part of Microsoft’s June 2025 Patch Tuesday, which updated the Secure Boot revocation list (dbx) with new hashes to block these vulnerable modules.



