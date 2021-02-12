Microsoft Warns Web Shell Attacks That Maliciously Harness Servers Increased Dramatically In 2020





As long as computers have been around, there have been hackers who have progressively improved and become sneakier at exploiting them. Last year, Microsoft used Microsoft 365 Defender data to find that web shell attacks, which are simple yet effective pieces of malicious code embedded into a web server, are rising. This year, they found that trend “not only continued, it accelerated: every month from August 2020 to January 2021.”









As these sorts of attacks are easy to make and hard to detect, the number of them has subsequently increased. Alarmingly, in a year-over-year comparison, Microsoft saw nearly double the monthly average of web shell encounters as seen in 2019 to 2020, shown in the chart below.







