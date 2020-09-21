Microsoft Replaces Windows 10 KB4559309 Update Following Reports Of PC Slowdowns
For the past several weeks, Microsoft has been investigating why a specific Windows 10 update was slowing some PCs down to a crawl. Apparently it has finally found the issue. It also has released a new update (KB4576754) to replace the problematic (KB4559309) one that was being forced onto some PCs.
The main purpose of KB4559309 was to replace the old version of Microsoft's Edge browser with the retooled version that is based on Chromium, the same platform that powers Google's own Chrome browser. If you have not used Edge since Microsoft rebuilt it, you might be in for a surprise—it is actually pretty good.
Whether Microsoft should have adopted Chromium is a different subject entirely, but as far as performance goes, it is fast and capable. Unfortunately, the roll out was also marred by KB4559309 making some computers "unbearably slow."
"Last night I updated my windows 10 pro using KB:4559309. Since then my computer performance has absolutely tanked. my startup time is probably triple, loading any window has a few second delay," a Windows 10 user complained on Microsoft's support forum.
The thread caught the attention of Microsoft, which said it was looking into the situation. Now several weeks later, Microsoft has released KB4576754, saying it replaces KB4559309, as well as KB4541302 and KB4541301.
Here is a look at the KB4576754 changelog...
- Start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.
- Taskbar pins and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar. If the current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.
- The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.
- By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The current version of Microsoft Edge will be hidden from UX surfaces in the OS. This includes settings, applications, and any file or protocol support dialog boxes.
- Trying to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.
- The First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch the first time that a device restarts after the new Microsoft Edge is installed. This does not occur on devices joined to a Domain, Active Directory, Azure AD or on Windows 10 Enterprise and Surface Hub Editions.
- Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge (such as passwords, favorites, open tabs) will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.
- The new Microsoft Edge does not support the removal of this update
All is well that ends well, we suppose. At least until the next buggy Windows update rears its ugly head. For now, at least, it appears this one has been resolved (let us know in the comments section if you are still having problems after applying this update).