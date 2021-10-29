Microsoft's Popular PowerToys Utility Gets A Windows 11 Makeover And New Features

Microsoft released Windows 11 earlier this month and many people have either migrated or are in the process of moving over to it. Along with new operating system releases come a wave of updates for applications to bring them up to speed with new look as well as new features, and Microsoft's PowerToys has joined in the excitement.





With the updated look of Windows 11's more smooth aesthetic, there is certainly a bit of a clash when programs are still holding on to that Windows 10 vibe. PowerToys, for the uninitiated, is a great open-source tool from Microsoft that gives way to a host of additional features, such as a color picker, improved windows snapping functions, bulk image resizers, and file renaming tools to name a few.



