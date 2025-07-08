CATEGORIES
Microsoft Optimizes Edge For A Massive Speed Boost With 40% Faster Page Loads

Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Microsoft just made a huge UI upgrade to its signature browser, Edge. It now has a First Contentful Paint (FCP) of less than 300 milliseconds, and many other browser features load 40% faster than before.

Here's the gist of the FCP upgrade. FCP is a Google-coined performance metric that measures how quickly users see visual feedback (like text or images) when a page starts loading. Microsoft reveals that its decision to implement this upgrade is based on industry research, which shows that "waiting longer than 300 to 400ms for the initial content can significantly impact user satisfaction."

Additionally, Microsoft mentioned in a February release that the Downloads, Drop, History, and other features on Edge have been upgraded to load 40% faster than usual. Since then, it has added 13 more browser features to the list, including Settings, Read Aloud, Split screen, and Workspaces.

This means you can move quicker to adjust your browsing preferences in Settings and switch faster between split screen Windows, among other things.

Microsoft's user interface improvements for Edge have come by way of its migration to WebUI 2.0, a modern architecture that reduces code size and speeds up how Edge loads its interface. The company says future performance updates will be coming to Print Preview, Extensions, and other features as well.
Tags:  Browser, FCP, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft-edge, webui
