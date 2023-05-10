Microsoft Is Testing More Ads In Windows 11 And Not Just In The Start Menu
Windows 11 Settings could potentially be a new place to harbor more advertisements, because Microsoft still thinks nothing encourages folks to purchase their products more than in-your-face advertising.
In the past year, Windows 11 have begun testing and/or incorporating ads within the OS, such as in the Start menu (specifically the user session dialog window), in File Explorer (as part of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572), or as full-screen splashes. Now, it seems like Microsoft has found another space in the operating system to promote its products.
Updates were made to the Microsoft Account portion of the upcoming Settings Homepage, here's how it looks now + a preview of end of product support notices that can appear in the Account page pic.twitter.com/DwYEKqOb9n— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) May 5, 2023
While it seems like Microsoft's decision have become inevitable, on the bright side, this situation could've been worse—at least there are no spam, adult content, or gambling ads to deal with. We are curious to see if the ads will actually go away if the user does purchase the product(s). If you have any experience with this, we'd love to hear from you in the comments below.