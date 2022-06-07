Microsoft Claims Edge Browser's Sleeping Tabs Saved 274 Petabytes Of RAM In 28 Days





Use sleeping tabs to save resources? You aren’t alone! Over the past 28 days on Windows devices, we slept 6 billion tabs resulting in a savings of 273.7 Petabytes of RAM. That’s roughly 39.1 megabytes saved per tab. 😲 pic.twitter.com/hgTcpcMwvh — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) June 6, 2022

Ultimately the question becomes whether 40MB of RAM saved per-tab on your device will actually affect you. In some cases, if you're like us, who often have numerous resources open while researching our stories, it might actually help. If you don't, it'll likely be negligible at best. If you're on a computer that still has limited RAM overall, it might make a difference. Even then, your device might have enough RAM where that excess usage when a lot of tabs are open creates next to no impact on the performance of your device.









Screenshot of Sleeping Tabs options interface



Screenshot of Sleeping Tabs options interface