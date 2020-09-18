Enabling This Microsoft Edge Browser Feature Could Extend Your Laptop’s Battery Life
Microsoft is introducing what it calls Sleeping Tabs, which in effect will suspend any of your inactive tabs that are lingering around in the background. By suspending activity, the hope is that resources will be freed up, thus improving the overall efficiency of the Edge browser.
However, in order to access this new feature, you need to be running the experimental Canary version of the Edge browser (version 87.0.643.0). And once you download Edge Canary, you will still need to enable the feature with a flag, as described by Techdows, using the following steps:
- Launch the Edge Canary web browser
- Navigate to edge://flags page
- Search for “Enable Sleeping Tabs”
- Click the dropdown arrow and select “Enabled”
- Restart Edge Canary
We should reemphasize that this feature is only currently enabled in the Edge Canary channel, and has not yet been ported over to the Edge Stable channel. Considering that the Edge Stable channel is currently sitting on version 85, it will still be a while before the general public can enjoy this feature with the browser.