Microsoft Is Making It Easier And Possibly Cheaper To Repair Busted Xbox Consoles





Boss battles can be frustrating, but even more infuriating is when your game console gives up the ghost. I had this happen with an Xbox One X back in the day, and fortunately it was under warranty (and thus easy to have replaced). For those who are not so fortunate, Microsoft announced it is expanding its repairability program that should make it easier to get your busted Xbox console fixed. It might also be cheaper, though that remains to be seen.





What this entails is an expansion of in-person repair options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, by way of a partnership with uBreakFix by Asurion and it's nearly 700 participating store locations spread out across the United States. Before this partnership, official in-person console repairs were only offered via Microsoft's own support channels through the Microsoft Store.





Microsoft also confirmed that this includes its three newest Xbox models , including the 2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy Special Edition, 1TB Xbox Series X Digital Edition in Robot White, and 1TB Xbox Series S in Robot White.





"Additionally, replacement components for the three Xbox Series X|S console options are now available for purchase via the Microsoft Store and replacement console parts are also now available for purchase online via the Microsoft Repair Hub on iFixit," Microsoft announced. "With the purchase of replacement components previously limited to controller parts and only available through the Microsoft Store, these additional repair options allow players to choose the repairability solution that works best for them, even if their console is out-of-warranty,













Microsoft says the expanded repair program will result in reduced waste, promote the re-use of Xbox hardware, and reduce the company's environmental impact. Tying into that, it also announced plans to eliminate single-use plastics from its packaging this year, by switching to fully paper and fiber-based options. It's all part of a broader sustainability effort.



