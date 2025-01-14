Microsoft Confirms DirectX Is Getting An Exciting AI Upgrade With Neural Rendering

While NVIDIA is currently in the spotlight, neural rendering eventually will be on all platforms such as AMD and Intel







NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are currently the best positioned to take advantage of this technology. NVIDIA has supplied its new GPUs with a new generation of RT Cores for ray tracing, along with new Tensor Cores. These Tensor Cores are the most important for neural rendering, with neural shaders making more impressive worlds.



The GeForce RTX 50 series also brings more AI goodies to the table, including DLSS 4 with multi frame generation. NVIDIA famously stated that the



DLSS 4 is what makes this possible, which is vital towards taming demanding graphics technologies such as ray tracing. Neural rendering will bring what it means to use AI to a more practical sense for gamers, giving us the ability to see graphics like unlike any in history.



These AI-infused tools give game developers and creators the ingredients to make truly immersive, beautiful gaming experiences. Microsoft's



