Microsoft Confirms DirectX Is Getting An Exciting AI Upgrade With Neural Rendering
3D graphics has become a big deal, with both gaming and with its link to GPUs that power the immense AI growth we're experiencing now. Neural rendering is one such technology that utilizes AI and machine learning to bring more realistic worlds to games, as an ongoing goal since the early days of video game consoles.
In a blog post, Microsoft said it is upgrading DirectX with Cooperative Vector Support across multiple platforms. Cooperative Vectors improve AI and directly help performance of neural rendering, by optimizing matrix-vector operations. Basically, it allows games to take advantage of real-time neural rendering and allows different shader stages.