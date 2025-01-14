CATEGORIES
Microsoft Confirms DirectX Is Getting An Exciting AI Upgrade With Neural Rendering

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, January 14, 2025, 09:56 AM EDT
CES 2025 brought us plenty of GPU tech to be excited about, much of it from NVIDIA. The GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs feature advanced AI tricks, with technologies such as DLSS 4 and neural rendering. Microsoft is also jumping on board the AI train for gaming, with DirectX support for neural rendering confirmed to be inbound.

3D graphics has become a big deal, with both gaming and with its link to GPUs that power the immense AI growth we're experiencing now. Neural rendering is one such technology that utilizes AI and machine learning to bring more realistic worlds to games, as an ongoing goal since the early days of video game consoles. 

In a blog post, Microsoft said it is upgrading DirectX with Cooperative Vector Support across multiple platforms. Cooperative Vectors improve AI and directly help performance of neural rendering, by optimizing matrix-vector operations. Basically, it allows games to take advantage of real-time neural rendering and allows different shader stages.

While NVIDIA is currently in the spotlight, neural rendering eventually will be on all platforms such as AMD and Intel

Neural rendering isn't a technology specific to only NVIDIA, despite it being currently in the forefront of the company's announcements. Microsoft plans to work closely with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm to spread the Cooperative Vector support across different platforms. 

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are currently the best positioned to take advantage of this technology. NVIDIA has supplied its new GPUs with a new generation of RT Cores for ray tracing, along with new Tensor Cores. These Tensor Cores are the most important for neural rendering, with neural shaders making more impressive worlds. 

The GeForce RTX 50 series also brings more AI goodies to the table, including DLSS 4 with multi frame generation. NVIDIA famously stated that the $549 RTX 5070 has the performance of the current flagship $1,599 RTX 4090 when leveraging multi frame generation.

DLSS 4 is what makes this possible, which is vital towards taming demanding graphics technologies such as ray tracing. Neural rendering will bring what it means to use AI to a more practical sense for gamers, giving us the ability to see graphics like unlike any in history. 

These AI-infused tools give game developers and creators the ingredients to make truly immersive, beautiful gaming experiences. Microsoft's DirectX upgrade is key in this pyramid, since PC games are where all of the action for the next-generation graphics are. 

No release date is known, but the changes are currently in development. 
