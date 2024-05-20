Microsoft Build 2024 Livestream: How To Watch And What To Expect





Now that Google I/O is in the rear view mirror for 2024, it's time for the next big event by another tech juggernaut—Microsoft Build, which is both an in-person (Seattle, Washington) and online affair. Assuming you can't or otherwise don't plan on attending the multi-day event in Seattle, you can catch the keynote and other announcements live right here.

Microsoft Build 2024 - Dates And How To Watch Live

This year's Microsoft Build event starts on Tuesday, May 21 and runs through Thursday, May 23. If you're planning to attend the event in Seattle, you'll need to fork over $2,125. Those interested are likely already in Seattle, with Microsoft handing out badges and official Build t-shirts (custom made with Intel) today from 3:00pm to 9:00pm ET. Microsoft will also hand out badges tomorrow (May 21) throughout the day starting at 10:00am ET.







Otherwise, you can watch it live for free on Microsoft's YouTube channel, which we've embedded below...









The in-person schedule for Day 1 looks like this (with times in ET)...