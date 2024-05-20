Microsoft Build 2024 Livestream: How To Watch And What To Expect
Now that Google I/O is in the rear view mirror for 2024, it's time for the next big event by another tech juggernaut—Microsoft Build, which is both an in-person (Seattle, Washington) and online affair. Assuming you can't or otherwise don't plan on attending the multi-day event in Seattle, you can catch the keynote and other announcements live right here.
Microsoft Build 2024 - Dates And How To Watch Live
This year's Microsoft Build event starts on Tuesday, May 21 and runs through Thursday, May 23. If you're planning to attend the event in Seattle, you'll need to fork over $2,125. Those interested are likely already in Seattle, with Microsoft handing out badges and official Build t-shirts (custom made with Intel) today from 3:00pm to 9:00pm ET. Microsoft will also hand out badges tomorrow (May 21) throughout the day starting at 10:00am ET.
Otherwise, you can watch it live for free on Microsoft's YouTube channel, which we've embedded below...
The in-person schedule for Day 1 looks like this (with times in ET)...
- 10:00am - 9:30pm: Badge pickup
- 11:30am - 12:00pm: Microsoft Build pre-show and Imagine Cup World Championship
- 12:00pm - 2:00pm: Keynote featuring Satya Nadella, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott
- 2:00pm - 9:30pm: Microsoft Built to-shirt pickup, custom made with Intel
- 2:00pm - 9:30pm: The Hub and Expert Meet-up (with deep dive demos)
- 2:30pm - 8:30pm: Break session, interactive labs, demos, and certifications
- 3:15pm - 5:15pm: Lunch
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm: Microsoft Build and MongoDB Mixer
The online itinerary is similar, albeit shorter and looks like this...
- 11:30am - 12:00pm: Microsoft Build pre-show and Imagine Cup World Championship
- 12:00pm - 2:00pm: Keynote featuring Satya Nadella, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott
- 2:30pm - 8:30pm: Breakout sessions
If you plan to watch online, you can optionally register for a free digital access pass.
What To Expect
According to Microsoft, attendees (in-person or online) will be "immersed in the latest innovations in Microsoft developer tools and technologies," including "unparalleled opportunities to network and create valuable connections with industry leaders and like-minded professionals." Consider that your vague, high-level overview.
First and foremost, this is a developer event. However, there should be quite a bit for tech enthusiasts and savvy consumers to chew on. The event will undoubtedly be heavily focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, even more so than last year. Speaking of which, last year's Build event saw Microsoft introduce Windows Copilot, its AI assistant. Microsoft also announced that Bing would be ChatGPT's default search engine.
This year we could see new Surface laptop announcements, as well as partner systems—it's worth noting that Dell Tech World is this week as well. We could also see a Windows 12 announcement or teaser of some kind, though we suspect Microsoft will be more focused on existing product lines and how AI plays into future updates.
There hasn't been much in the way of leaks and rumors so we'll have to wait and see what unfolds during the multi-day event. Be sure to check back often as we'll be covering the highlights.